Ministry seizes 4,400 litres of diesel from Penampang store

PENAMPANG (June 7): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) seized 4,400 litres of subsidised diesel from a store in Kampung Kibabaig here yesterday.

Sabah KPDN director Georgie Abas said the operation was carried out after the ministry received information from the General Operation Force, which conducted the raid.

“KPDN officers immediately rushed to the location and found six Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) inside a modified lorry.

“Inspection of the IBC revealed a total of 4,400 litres of diesel valued at RM9,460,” he said in a statement today.

Georgie said a 52-year-old local man was detained to facilitate the investigation under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

He added the ministry will continue to work with other agencies in the effort to combat illegal activities and urged the public to channel information to the ministry.

Separately, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) seized 800 litres of petrol in waters off Tanjung Batu in Sandakan yesterday.

Sandakan MMEA director Maritime Capt Muhamad Suhairy Hussain said a team on patrol spotted a suspicious boat during a routine operation around 5pm.

“Upon realising the presence of MMEA, the boat fled and headed towards Tanah Merah in Sandakan.

“Two suspects jumped off from the boat and swam to a nearby island,” he said in a statement.

Muhamad Suhairy added 32 jerrycans that contained about 800 litres of petrol were seized.

The case is being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.