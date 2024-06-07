Miri MP to help rebuild elderly couple’s rundown house

MIRI (July 7): The Miri MP Service Centre will help to repair a dilapidated home for an elderly couple in Tudan here, said Miri MP Chiew Choon Man.

He said the house, home to a family of 16 including the couple, was no longer safe to live in due to its rundown and damaged condition.

Chiew, who visited the house yesterday accompanied by staff from the Welfare Department (JKM) and Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak (TBS), said assistance has been rendered to the family and they have been placed in temporary rental houses funded by his service centre.

“For the elderly couple, I will help rebuild their house but only for the two of them to live in.

“Since this elderly couple is still very hardworking and persistent in earning a living through small business, I will also find another way to help increase their income through business,” he said.

Chiew advised the rest of the adult occupants to find employment, adding he will speak to local businesses that might be able to employ them.

“I advise them to find a permanent job and work hard. This is not only to remove them from poverty but to change their fate for the future of their children and grandchildren.

“I will also contact Socso (Social Security Organisation) and some shops or contractors to help them get work.”

Chiew also thanked JKM Miri and TBS Miri for assistance given to help ease the family’s burden.

Following yesterday’s visit, the MP held a meeting with JKM and TBS officials at JKM’s office to discuss two cases of homeless individuals or squatters in Canada Hill and Riam that have gone viral on social media.

He thanked the two agencies for their sensitivity to the issue, including providing assistance to the two families involved.

“However, the main challenge to solve this problem lies in the availability and acceptance of these individuals to the suggestions given to change their lives,” he pointed out.

He added that he will also work with other elected representatives here as well as non-governmental agencies and organisations to find ways to solve the welfare and social issues of Miri folk.