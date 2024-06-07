Motac bomb hoax: Police record statements from Tiong, witnesses

PUTRAJAYA (June 7): Police have recorded statements from several individuals, including Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, to assist in investigations into a recent bomb threat which turned out to be a hoax.

Putrajaya police chief ACP A Asmadi Abdul Aziz said the incident at the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) building is still under investigation.

“So far, the statements of the minister and several witnesses have been taken. Efforts to locate the suspect are ongoing,” he said in a statement today.

Previously, police confirmed that a package allegedly containing a bomb and addressed to Tiong last Wednesday was a hoax.

A Asmadi said the package, received at 11.19am and sent using a delivery service from Sungai Buloh, contained a PVC pipe and a timer resembling a bomb. – Bernama