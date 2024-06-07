Friday, June 7
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Muslims in Malaysia to celebrate Aidiladha on June 17

Muslims in Malaysia to celebrate Aidiladha on June 17

0
Posted on Nation
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

Mohd Aseral also declared that 1 Zulhijjah 1445 Hijrah will be tomorrow. – Bernama photo

KUALA LUMPUR (June 7): Muslims in Malaysia will celebrate Aidiladha on June 17, according to the assistant secretary of the Conference of Rulers, Datuk Mohd Aseral Jusman.

In an announcement broadcast on Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) tonight, he also declared that 1 Zulhijjah 1445 Hijrah will be tomorrow.

“To fulfill the command of His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, after being approved by Their Royal Highnesses the Rulers, I, on behalf of the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal of Malaysia, hereby declare that 1 Zulhijjah 1445 Hijrah will be on June 8, 2024.

“Therefore, Hari Raya Korban (10 Zulhijjah) for all states in Malaysia will be on Monday, June 17, 2024,” he said. – Bernama

Sponsored links