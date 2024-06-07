New approach needed to solve road construction challenges on peat soil, says S’wak Premier

KUCHING (June 7): Sarawak needs a new approach to solve challenges in road construction on peat soil, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said to date, the rehabilitation of floating roads over peat soil remains a challenge, and thus there is a need to conduct studies on constructing elevated roads on peat soil.

“Lessons learned from our experience constructing roads to Asajaya, Samarahan over six years indicate that even with measures such as laying a ‘carpet’ to soften bumps, the road remains uncomfortable.

“Consequently, we need to change our approach. We have requested the Public Works Department (JKR) to conduct a study on constructing elevated roads on peat soil,” he said during the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) ceremony between Innocement Sdn Bhd and PMW Industries Sdn Bhd here today.

Adding on, Abang Johari said constructing floating roads on peat should be avoided as it would release excess carbon to the atmosphere.

Thus, he said by shifting towards elevated roads, it would not only minimise environmental impact but also can also be utilised as a long term carbon storage.

“Elevated roads offer benefits such as reduced surface waves and lower maintenance. By constructing elevated roads on peat soil, we avoid disturbing the peat, which serves as a carbon storage.

“This allows us to potentially claim carbon storage benefits. To achieve good road infrastructure on peat soil, elevation is necessary to preserve the peat for carbon storage.

“As we are committed to a green economy, it makes sense to opt for elevated roads and utilise piling techniques for renovation,” he said.