New Sibu Resident Abg Mohd Porkan reports for duty

SIBU (June 7): Abang Mohamad Porkan Abang Budiman reported for duty as the new Sibu Resident today.

The former Sri Aman Resident replaced Datu Wong Hee Sieng, who is now the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Transport Sarawak.

“I promise to serve to the best of my ability. I urge the KMKK (community leaders) to give the same level of cooperation as what you have extended to Datu Wong previously.

“And today is also very significant being my birthday,” he said, reiterating that he will do his best to serve Sibu folk before calling it a day in two years’ time.

He said this during a courtesy call by the Sibu Division Chinese Community Leaders Association, led by its chairman Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau.

Meanwhile, Lau briefed Abang Mohamad Porkan on the association and its role.

He said the association was formed about 20 years ago, and served as a very important platform for Chinese community leaders to work together.

“Through this association, we can also mobilise Chinese community leaders to support programmes organised,” said Lau.

Aside from assisting Resident and District Offices with duties such as witnessing documents, the Chinese community leaders are also part of the One-Stop Committee.

Towards this end, Lau hopes that collaboration between the association and Resident and District Offices can be further strengthened with regard to dissemination of government policy to the people.

Pemanca Datuk Jason Tai was also present during the courtesy call.