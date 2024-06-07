NGO, private firms collab to build home for underserved family in Kuching

KUCHING (June 7): Ibraco Berhad, Pembinaan JBS Sdn Bhd and Hope Place Kuching have taken the initiative to help build a house for an underserved household here.

According to Hope Place, the initiative to build a house worth RM50,000 at Jalan Kuching-Serian here is part of the companies’ corporate social responsibility (CSR) to assist a chronic kidney disease patient and his elderly father.

“Ibraco Berhad has always been supportive of Hope Place’s endeavours and local community work, and it is also looking forward to collaborating with us on future activities and projects that could help the underprivileged,” said the non-governmental organisation (NGO).

On the recipient, the NGO said: “Sim Han Cheng, 47, was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease in 2022. With deteriorating eyesight, he is not able to work and requires dialysis treatments.

“He now relies on his 71-year-old father. Uncle Sim (father) earns a little by collecting recycled items to sell and he also does odd jobs as a cleaner at the Siburan cemetery,” said the NGO.

Hope Place disclosed that it received Sim’s application for welfare aid in 2022, upon learning of his diagnosis.

The contractors, it said, had spent two months to take down the family’s dilapidated house and build a new one with one living room, two bedrooms, toilet and a kitchen, of which during that construction period, both of them were given a temporary place to stay.

The completed house was recently handed over to Sim and his father at a simple handover ceremony by Ibraco Berhad’s representatives Melina Minos and Dewi Hamden, Pembinaan JBS Sdn Bhd’s officials Justin Liew, Bryan Tan and Steve Bong, witnessed by Hope Place founder Kelvin Wan and volunteer Peter Naun.

To support such cause, Hope Place welcomes all donations. Individuals can donate directly to its Maybank account 511289001160 or visit Hope Place Facebook page for the S Pay Global QR code. Receipts will be issued upon request.

For more information, call Hope Place on 082-505987.