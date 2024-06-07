Premier: Proposed new airport, deep sea port to turn Sarawak into aviation, shipping hub in region

KUCHING (June 7): Plans to develop a new international airport and a deep sea port in Kuching would turn Sarawak into an aviation and shipping hub in the region, says Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the two infrastructures would be equipped with state-of-the-art Information Technology (IT) facilities, adding that the international airport in Doha, Qatar, will serve as a reference for the new Kuching airport.

“We’ll be having two major projects which will give economic development beyond 2030 – a new airport and a seaport.

“The location of these two projects are strategic so that Sarawak can become a hub in Western part of Borneo as we are in the middle of economic traffic; shipping and flights between the West and the region.

“If we look at the development in the Asean region, what we need is a new international airport equipped with the latest amenities including state-of-the-art IT facilities, and this will be one of the catalyst to boost our economic development, especially in terms of (flight) connectivity and tourism, and it can become an institution that can broaden our economy as a whole,” he said.

Abang Johari was speaking to reporters when ment after witnessing the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Innocement Sdn Bhd and PMW Industries Sdn Bhd.

Adding on, Abang Johari said a team of experts have been appointed to oversee the development plans for both the airport and deep sea port.

“These experts may have also been involved in the planning for the airport in Doha,” he said.

He said the planning for both projects would take between two to three years before estimations can be made for the projects.

Speaking at the MoU signing event earlier, Abang Johari said the two major projects would help propel Sarawak beyond 2030, adding that the proposed infrastructures would become among the biggest in the region

“With the state-of-the-art airport, tourists can simply check-in using the latest IT amenities.

“The same goes to the new port, which will be utilising the latest IT amenities, so this is the new way of doing things,” he said.