RWMF 2024 venue being upgraded to welcome prominent guests, royalty

KUCHING (June 7): The Sarawak Cultural Village (SCV) as the venue for the Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) is undergoing facility upgrading in its preparation to welcome prominent guests and members of the royal family to the event this June 28 to 30.

According to State Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, the upgrading works involved the construction of a two-tier seating space for distinguished guests and a separate waiting area for technician crew and performers, as well as having new cubicles installed behind the stage.

“Today I’m at the site where the 27th RWMF is being held. We can see that the organisers, especially the Sarawak Cultural Village, have upgraded the venue,” said Abdul Karim when met during his inspection visit to SCV today.

“Previously, the VIP area was small, but now it’s quite spacious, and we know that many VVIPs are coming this year and it seems like the preparations are quite good, with facilities like toilets in place,” he added.

The upgrading works, he anticipated, would be completed 10 days ahead of the music world festival.

“Although left with only about 20 days until the event, the contractors have given their word that they will finish up the work within these 10 days,” he said.

The minister, however, refused to disclose the list of the prominent audience (VVIPs) yet due to security concerns.

“It can be said that many dignitaries are coming, but I can’t disclose their names due to security reasons, however, it’s clear that many want to be a part of this (festival) and this indicates that the event has gained much recognition, both at national and international levels,” he said.

“State and national leaders, even royalties, want to come here and be entertained. Besides that, the selection of artists and performances for this year seems to be very good,” he added.

Also present were Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) chairman Dato Dennis Ngau, STB chief executive officer (CEO) Sharzede Salleh Askor, SCV general manager Jane Lian Labang and Hemisphere Corporation Sdn Bhd CEO Mark Ferguson.