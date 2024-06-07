Friday, June 7
Sarawak Business Federation to work with Johor community-based organisation

By Lim How Pim on Sarawak
Abang Karim (seated fifth left) and SBF members are seen in a group photo with the delegation.

KUCHING (June 7): Sarawak Business Federation (SBF) is looking forward to working with a community-based organisation in Johor for mutual economic growth.

SBF hosted a networking session yesterday to welcome a delegation from the Hokkien Huay Kuan Association Johor Bahru, led by its president Datuk Lim Teck Ming.

“SBF welcomes collaboration with the Hokkien Huay Kuan Association to further enhance economic ties and promote shared growth, particularly in areas of commerce, industry and cultural exchange,” SBF said in a statement today.

Among those present at the networking session was SBF president Dato Sri Abang Abdul Karim Tun Openg.

