SEDC Energy leading the way for Sarawak’s new energy economy

KUCHING (June 7): Established in 2019, SEDC Energy (SEDCE) Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC), is leading Sarawak’s new energy agenda, focusing on hydrogen development and downstream retail business.

As a catalyst for the renewable energy industry in Sarawak, SEDCE is playing a crucial role in creating a supportive ecosystem to position Sarawak as a profitable player in the expanding global hydrogen economy.

SEDCE CEO Robert Hardin said Sarawak, with its strategic position and abundant resources, has a promising future in the green hydrogen economy.

However, these natural advantages, while significant, are not enough on their own.

To solidify its position as a frontrunner in this emerging sector, Sarawak must dedicate itself to robust initiatives and programmes aimed at fully leveraging its potential and fostering sustainable growth, he said in a recent interview with The Borneo Post in conjunction with the Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen (APGH) Conference & Exhibition 2024.

As such, Robert said SEDCE actively participates in numerous clean energy and hydrogen development projects, with a dual focus on domestic and international endeavours.

“Domestically, SEDCE has implemented a network of multi-fuel stations across Sarawak. Additionally, we are constructing a domestic hydrogen production and refuelling station for Autonomous Rail Transit (ART) and buses in Rembus, Samarahan.

“On the international front, we have launched the Sarawak H2 Hub, encompassing the H2ornbill and H2biscus projects. These initiatives centre on hydrogen production, destined for conversion into ammonia for export to Korea and Methylcyclohexane (MCH) for export to Japan, catering to the substantial commercial export market.”

Robert emphasised that these initiatives align closely with Sarawak’s aspirations by concentrating on green or clean energy projects.

“They unquestionably correspond with Sarawak’s ambition to assume a leadership role in this sector, as articulated in the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030. This strategy sets forth Sarawak’s goal to emerge as a regional pioneer in sustainable and renewable energy.”

To advance clean energy and hydrogen technologies, SEDCE has implemented a comprehensive strategy, integrating public-private partnerships and collaborations with international technology frontrunners, Robert said.

“We also allocate substantial resources to research and development. Key partners in our Sarawak H2 Hub include local entities such as Gentari and Lestari, both subsidiaries of Petronas.

“In the Korean segment, designated as the H2biscus project, we collaborate with Samsung, Lotte Chemical, and the Korean National Oil Corporation (KNOC), while in the Japanese sector, known as the H2ornbill project, our partners include Sumitomo and ENEOS,” he explained.

Robert emphasised that these partners actively engage in project development, facilitating the transfer of technology and expertise between their specialists and Sarawak’s personnel.

Moreover, SEDCE conducts public awareness campaigns and educational initiatives aimed at promoting the adoption of renewable energy solutions and enhancing awareness among the populace of Sarawak.

SEDCE’s projects yield more than just environmental advantages; they also make significant socio-economic contributions, including the creation of high-quality employment opportunities, stimulation of local economies (particularly benefiting SMEs and SMIs), and enhancement of energy security.

“In the short term, one tangible impact is the operational Darul Hana Multi-Fuel Station, supporting Kuching’s public transport system as part of the Kuching Urban Transportation System (KUTS). This system aims to diminish air pollution and enhance public health,” said Robert.

These initiatives position Sarawak as an energy hub.

“Serving as a focal point for these endeavors attracts investments and fosters innovation within Sarawak. Investors are eager to participate in a region that champions clean energy and sustainable practices, thereby further bolstering the local economy,” Robert said.

To ensure the inclusivity and accessibility of its clean energy and hydrogen initiatives across all segments of Sarawak’s population, Robert emphasised that SEDCE has implemented tailored programmes, including those targeting rural and marginalised communities.

These measures encompass community-based projects offering off-grid renewable energy solutions, training programmes aimed at building local expertise, and active engagement with local communities in decision-making processes.

“We consistently engage with schools and training institutions, not solely focusing on the university level but also encompassing TVET level, where technicians can enhance their skills for these new technologies. By promoting community participation and ensuring fair access to clean energy, we strive to enhance the quality of life for all residents of Sarawak.”

Robert highlighted that in line with Sarawak’s aspirations, SEDCE envisions a future where Sarawak emerges as a key player or leader in the global hydrogen economy.

This vision entails expanding hydrogen production capacity, enhancing supporting infrastructure, and integrating more renewable energy sources into the energy mix.

However, he acknowledged navigating technological advancements as one of the primary challenges in this endeavor.

“Technological advancement nowadays is very dynamic, so we must take calculated risks in deciding which technology to implement, when, and where. Regulatory support and market acceptance of hydrogen as a mainstream energy source are also crucial hurdles,” he added.

Nevertheless, Robert emphasised that abundant opportunities lie in technological innovation through collaboration with partners and increased international cooperation.

“Given the global awareness of this new energy industry, we cannot afford to compete with each other; we must collaborate and work together to make it happen. Additionally, there’s a growing global demand for green energy,” he noted.

Robert reiterated the importance of collaboration and belief from all stakeholders, emphasising that for the new energy economy to thrive, cooperation is essential at domestic, global, and regional levels.

“With Sarawak’s abundant resources, we are exceptionally positioned to capitalise on this opportunity. It’s imperative to leverage our current position and swiftly develop this new energy economy.

“This represents a golden opportunity for Sarawak—one that we cannot afford to miss,” Robert said.

As SEDCE continues to spearhead green hydrogen development, Sarawak’s prospects as a sustainable energy leader appear promising, marking a significant milestone in the journey towards a greener and more sustainable world.

For more information on Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen Conference & Exhibition 2024, from June 10 to 12 here, go to www.hydrogenapac.com.