SUPP Dudong makes Gawai visits to longhouses

SIBU (June 7): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Dudong branch advisor Datuk Dr Soon Choon Teck and chairman Wong Ching Yong recently made Gawai visits to several longhouses in the Dudong area.

Among the longhouses they visited were Rumah Jackson Jelan, Rumah Agatha Menchol, Rumah Ayum, Rumah Jok, Rumah Bunsie Tiboh, Rumah Anjat, Rumah Rose Jayam, Rumah Sumbang, Rumah Peter Sayong, Rumah Monica Gelima Ubong, Rumah Dorothy Yathy, Rumah Tonnie and Rumah Jonathan Ebang.

In his brief remarks, Wong expressed his gratitude towards the community leaders and their members for the warm reception and hospitality during their visit.

“Gawai Dayak is a significant occasion to engage with the community. We cherished the opportunity to appreciate and understand our cultural differences, and most importantly to foster mutual respect,” he said.

He emphasised the importance of coming together to celebrate each other’s festivals, saying it symbolised Sarawak’s unity in diversity which is a source of pride for all Sarawakians.

During the visit, Wong also explained the benefits of Housing Development Corporation loans to the residents and encouraged them to apply.