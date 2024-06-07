Support young talents at ‘The Stage 5.0’ event, Bukit Assek rep tells public

SIBU (June 7): A total of 17 groups comprising 82 young performers will showcase their talents at ‘The Stage 5.0’ event at Sibu Rejang Esplanade Park from 5pm to 11pm, starting today till June 9.

Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng, at a press conference here yesterday, welcomed the public to the event to celebrate and support the young local talents.

As in previous years, he said ‘The Stage 5.0’ will not only feature music and performances but will also involve some 25 participating food entrepreneurs serving a variety of creative dishes and refreshments for the visitors.

‘Pop Yourself’ has been chosen as the event’s theme this year, signifying a boost and motivation for the local young talents to shine and achieve a breakthrough in the field of performing arts, said Chieng.

“The event is a platform for all, regardless of race, age and background, to which it aims to enhance the performing arts industry in Sibu, as well as creating a space for young people to shine.”

“Let us all witness the event that showcases the creativity of our local performers. All are welcome and admission is free,” he said.

According to him, the lineup of performers include world champion violinist, Imran Azim Iskandar, who represented Malaysia in the 2023 World Championships of Performing Arts in the United States of America; ‘Marshmallow’ – a dance group from Miri; and a famous Malaysian online singer Dior.

Dior will perform the ‘Happy Go Lucky’ song, her new release that was recently featured on China’s television entertainment programme ‘2024 Lantern Festival Gala’.

Her duet with Firdhaus, `Divorce in the Republic of Ghana’, meanwhile, gained worldwide fame when the song was covered by well-known singers Yang Kun and Zhang Bichen on the Chinese show `The Voice of Heaven 5’.

Also present at the press conference was Seduan Jaycees International president Vincent Wong.