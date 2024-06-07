S’wak DAP man calls on authorities to maintain parks for community safety, convenience

KUCHING (June 7): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Stampin is calling upon the relevant authorities to take swift action in ensuring that local public parks are well maintained for the safety and convenience of the community.

Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen’s special assistant Michael Kong said an elderly man had complained about the public toilet of the common park at Lorong Hui Sing 5 here, having no water supply due to the water meter being stolen.

“Despite direct requests to the Kuching Water Board (KWB) personnel to address the matter, it is regrettable that the problem still persists,” he said in a statement today in connection with his inspection on the park.

Kong said he also noticed that some of the rubber mats over the playground had not been cleaned.

“They are covered in moss, creating an extremely slippery and hazardous condition for users, especially children.

“There are also missing stone pavements in the park, which I suspect have been stolen.

“According to the elderly gentleman, he had previously voiced these concerns to MBKS (Kuching South City Council) personnel who visited the park, but his complaint was dismissed.

“Instead, the MBKS personnel requested him to direct his complaint to the MBKS headquarters,” he added.

Kong found this unacceptable, pointing out that all officers should be able to address and act on complaints without passing the responsibility around.

“Only through accountability and taking responsibility can we ensure that our public facilities are properly maintained by the authorities.”

He thus called on MBKS and KWB to immediately rectify the issues affecting the park at Lorong Hui Sing 5, and be more productive in handling public complaints.