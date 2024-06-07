S’wak govt-owned company inks MoU with PMW Industries to secure concrete supply for Tg Manis development projects

KUCHING (June 7): Sarawak government-owned company Innocement Sdn Bhd has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Perak based PMW Industries Sdn Bhd to secure supply of concrete for the development of infrastructure projects in Tanjung Manis.

Innocement chief executive officer Suhadi Sulaime said the incorporation with PMW would involve a manufacturing facility which will be built in the area.

He said the company will provide or assist in securing the location and land for the facility while PMW will be responsible for designing, constructing, equipping, and operating the facility in the most efficient, effective, and productive manner.

“The main purpose of this MoU is to establish a manufacturing facility for concrete piles, poles, and related products to serve the Sarawak market in Tanjung Manis.

“It is also to transfer and share knowledge, technological and technical skill and expertise through training and competence development of the local workforce,” he said.

Suhaidi also said a joint committee would be formed to study and assess the feasibility and viability of the project upon the joint venture agreement.

Earlier, Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said Sarawak requires a reliable and adequate supply of construction materials to ensure the timely completion of all state government projects as delays would result in additional costs and impact the lives of Sarawakians.

He said this is especially with Sarawak’s aspiration to develop airports and seaport infrastructure as its two anchor industries beyond 2030.

“Malaysia is among the top 33 construction industries in the world, valued at RM132.2 billion. Sarawak contributed RM14.7 billion, which is 11.1 per cent of the total, making it one of the top four contributors in the construction industry field.

“I believe these figures will increase. In Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, the focus is on constructing highways, while in Sarawak, our concentration is on rural infrastructure, particularly the Pan Borneo Highway, our coastal highways, and bridges totaling over RM12 billion,” he said.

He also revealed that towards 2030, Sarawak plans to build additional roads, such as the Lawas-Limbang road costing RM16 billion and also the second trunk road connecting Sri Aman to Betong, along with additional linkages, including feeder routes.

“Simultaneously, the two major projects we are going to implement are airport and port development, which will extend beyond 2030. The airport infrastructure will be the largest in this region, including immigration buildings, and will follow a model similar to Qatar, Doha.

“Many people ask why build airports. To me, it’s about anticipating future cost mitigation over the next five to ten years. By then, if the airport is just moderate, people won’t come here.

“When there’s a big and modern airport, people won’t just come to see the city; they’ll also explore rural areas. This will also make travelling more convenient,” he said.

Also at the MoU signing ceremony was Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.