Two Penan villages in Baram hit by early morning flash floods

MIRI (June 7): Two Penan villages in Baram were hit by flash floods early today, affecting 552 villagers and damaging several infrastructures.

A total of 345 residents from the 50-door longhouse in Long Kerong and 207 from the 40-door longhouse in Kampung Long Sait in Baram were startled from their sleep around 2am this morning, scrambling to save their valuables from the flood waters.

A suspension bridge at one of the villages was also damaged by the flood while SK Long Sait was covered in mud after the flood receded.

Marudi Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) station chief Maureen Sim said apart from properties, crops in several farms were also destroyed in the flood.

“The flood situation in the two villages had subsided around 4am this morning.

“No injuries and casualties were reported in the incident,” she said when contacted.