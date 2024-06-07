UTS, i-CATS partnership a strategic move to enhance collab

SIBU (June 7): The partnership between University of Technology Sarawak (UTS) and i-CATS University College is a strategic move to find new areas of collaboration specific for Sarawak, said Prof Datuk Dr Khairuddin Ab Hamid.

The UTS vice-chancellor said these areas are on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) in addition to having a standardised and fair free education policy for all Sarawakians.

“Since both institutes of higher learning are under Yayasan Sarawak and funded by the state government, it is important for UTS and i-CATS to complement each other.

“Both institutions are to avoid duplication of resources and optimise our operation besides sharing of relevant knowledge, experience and solutions,” he said at the UTS and i-CATS memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony at UTS campus here yesterday.

Khairuddin signed the MoU for UTS while i-CATS was represented by its vice-chancellor Prof Dr Shahren Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce, and witnessed by Yayasan Sarawak director Mersal Abang Rosli.

Under the MoU, the institutions will collaborate in areas, namely research collaboration, academic staff sharing, corporate social responsibility programmes, student exchange programme, joint conferences and seminars and other collaborative activities.

Meanwhile, Shahren said the MoU is a testament to UTS and i-CATS shared commitment to academic excellence and innovation.

“This partnership is a strategic move to harness our collective strengths for mutual benefit and growth.

“It is a significant step forward and I am confident that it will lead to numerous opportunities for growth and development for both institutions.”

He said the collaboration between UTS and i-CATS is poised to bring about transformative changes in the realm of higher education.

“By working together, we can achieve greater heights in academic excellence, research innovation and community engagement.

“This MoU signifies our commitment to these goals and our determination to create a brighter future for our students and the communities we serve,” he said.