Blood donation drive among activities to mark MRCS Sibu World Blood Donor Day

SIBU (June 8): A blood donation and organ donation recruitment drive are among the various activities held to mark the Malaysia Red Crescent Society (MRCS) Sibu branch World Blood Donor Day 2024 on June 9 at Kingwood Hotel here.

Event organiser and MRCS Sibu branch vice chairwoman Dr Rachel Teng said other events include a children’s colouring contest, health campaign and blood donor recognition ceremony.

“We are looking forward to the public’s participation,” she said in a press conference today.

She said this year, MRCS Sibu branch is cooperating with the Sibu Hospital in this event, themed ‘20 Years of Celebrating Giving: Thank You, Blood Donors’ as well as various organisations.

Dr Teng said the specific objectives of this year’s campaign, according to the World Health Organisation, are to thank and recognise the millions of voluntary blood donors who have contributed to the health and wellbeing of millions of people around the world.

The blood donation drive, which will be held from 9am-12pm, also hopes to showcase the achievements and challenges of the national blood programmes and to share the best practices and lessons learned.

“It is also to highlight the continuous need for regular, unpaid blood donation to achieve universal access to safe blood transfusion and to promote a culture of regular blood donation among the youth and general public as well as increase the diversity and sustainability of the blood donor pool,” she said.

She said their target is 150 pints of blood, and each successful blood donor will receive a Certificate of Appreciation from the MRCS national headquarters.

As for the organ donation recruitment drive, Dr Teng said they are targetting for 50 sign-ups and the event will be held from 8am-1pm.

The colouring contest will be held from 9am-10am and is open to children aged four to 12 years old.

The health screening from 10am-1pm includes free checks for glucose, hypertension, sexually transmitted diseases, infection control, mental health, mobility balance assessment, diabetes, muscle strength test and bone test.

For the blood donor recognition ceremony, she said only blood donors who have been regularly donating blood in 2023 will be recognised.

“Regular blood donors who have successfully donated 10 pints or more and every additional five pints will receive a specially-designed certificate.

“In addition, blood donation drive organisers who have been diligently organising blood donation campaigns throughout the pandemic to ensure the blood stock level at Sibu Hospital remains adequate will also be recognised,” she said, adding donors who have given between 10 and 25 pints of blood will receive their certificates via WhatsApp after the ceremony.

Those who wish to receive a hardcopy certificate may request the MRCS Sibu branch administration office to print out and collect during officers between Mon-Fri from 8am-4pm.

“We apologise for not being able to recognise all blood donors at once due to the large number of donors. However, we reassure you all regular blood donors will be recognised in different years during the Annual World Blood Donors Recognition Ceremony,” she said.

She added Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker and Lanang MP Alice Lau is expected to be the guest of honour.