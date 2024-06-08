Bomba finds skeletal remains of man gone missing in Sri Aman

KUCHING (June 8): The skeletal remains of a 52-year-old man who went missing in the forest near Rumah Suyong Stumbin, Sri Aman on April 21 this year were discovered at 11.35am today.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) reported the deceased, identified as Sebli Paying, was last seen leaving his home at 10.30am to collect bamboo shoots at a nearby farm.

After failing to return home at 10.30pm, a police report was lodged by the family which saw a search and rescue operation conducted on April 22 by Bomba and other agencies.

However, the search was called off on April 28 after no leads of his whereabouts were found.

The search resumed at 10.30am today after his motorcycle was found inside the jungles by a villager and together with their K9 unit, Bomba started a sweep in the nearby area.

At 11.35am, Bomba personnel discovered Sebli’s skeletal remains some 200 metres from the parked motorcycle along a route towards the farm.

His remains were examined and bagged before being handed over to the police for further action.