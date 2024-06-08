Collective, immediate action imperative to combat rising number of drug abuse cases in S’wak, says minister

KUCHING (June 8): The number of reported drug and substance abuse cases in Sarawak showed a concerning increase from 2,433 cases in 2023 to 3,422 cases between Jan-May this year, disclosed Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development said these statistics, sourced from the National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK), signalled a notable escalation in drug abuse cases.

“Of that total, 77.7 per cent are young people aged between 20 and 39 years old. This shows young people are the demographic most affected by this issue.

“As the cornerstone of the nation’s future, we cannot allow our youths to be ensnared by this destructive situation,” she said during the Anti-Drug Commemoration Day state-level ceremony at the Jeti Pengkalan Kampung Lintang here on Friday.

Fatimah stressed the urgency for collective and immediate action to mitigate the issue.

“We cannot afford to remain passive — instead, we must take proactive and aggressive measures to tackle this serious issue,” she said.

She also emphasised the need to strengthen efforts in preventing drug abuse and aiding recovery in response to mounting challenges of drug abuse within society as Sarawak aims to achieve Controlled Drug status by 2025.

In her speech, Fatimah cited a research study by Yong Kang Cheah and others in 2021 titled ‘Mental Health and Risk Behaviour among Secondary School Students: A Study on Ethnic Minorities in Malaysia’ which linked drug and substance abuse problems with mental health conditions.

“Research reported that Bumiputera teenagers in Sarawak with anxiety, depression and suicidal ideation were more likely to smoke, drink and use illicit drugs compared to their peers without any mental health disorders.

“My ministry is very passionate in erasing the stigma related to psychological distress and enabling people who need remedies for various spectrum and stages of mental health disorders,” she said.

Fatimah highlighted three main focuses to combat drug and substance abuse in Sarawak.

“Firstly, raising awareness of the dangers of drugs among the community. Secondly, encouraging young people to be proactive and innovative in various fields and thirdly, engaging in beneficial activities during leisure,” she said.

Also present were AADK Malaysia deputy director-general Shobah Jamil and AADK Sarawak director Abdul Hamediee Ibrahim.