Dapsy S’wak man calls for more accountability, transparency in govt expenditure

KUCHING (June 8): All government expenditure must be subject to accountability mechanisms and people have the right to question government policies through any means available, said Democratic Action Party Socialist Youth (Dapsy) Sarawak secretary George Lam.

Lam, who is also a special assistant to Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii, asserted that it is the responsibility of the ruling party to provide necessary answers to any queries.

“Sarawak’s elected representatives, whether raising doubts within the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) or through the media outside, have the responsibility to respond to the queries directed at the Sarawak government agencies.

“It is not acceptable to allow the issue of overseas inspection fees to linger without anyone coming forward to clarify how these funds were spent,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The statement was issued in response to Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) Women chief Kho Teck Wan on the additional expenditure of over RM2.7 million on overseas study fees by the Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government.

Lam said he does not oppose to any overseas inspections, but if such inspections do not result in tangible improvements to public health and infrastructure issues faced by Sarawakians, then such overseas inspection teams might as well not have been deployed as it would simply be a waste of public funds.

He observed that Sarawak ministers, especially Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, and various subordinate municipal councils embark on numerous overseas inspections every year.

“However, it is perplexing that despite the completion of these inspections, problems within the departments and subordinate municipal councils still persist.

“Could it be that these inspections have merely become overseas holidays for high-ranking officials with no tangible outcomes upon their return?” he wondered.

He said with only two opposition seats left in the DUN and the state government holding an overwhelming majority of 80 seats, there is a greater need for robust oversight and checks and balances.

As such, he called on the government to make the reports of overseas inspections public and to provide blueprints for improving the basic infrastructure of the state, demonstrating the benefits of such inspections for Sarawak’s development rather than giving vague responses, challenging the intelligence of Sarawakians.

He also urged SUPP to recognise its responsibility as the ruling party and execute various government policies transparently, allowing Sarawakians to jointly supervise them.

“Instead of sweeping any accountability mechanism under the carpet and pretending nothing has happened, this approach may only perpetuate abuse and encourage misbehaviour, ultimately resulting in losses for the vast majority of Sarawakians.

“Finally, I call on Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian to respond promptly to the accountability demanded by Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen, as this would align with the principles of democratic oversight and checks and balances,” added Lam.