DCCI, KCCI to hold 15th Gawai-Kaamatan dinner in Kuching July 2

KUCHING (June 8): Dayak Chambers of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) and Kadazan-Dusun Chambers of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) will be holding the 15th Gawai-Kaamatan dinner on July 2.

According to DCCI secretary general Libat Langub in a statement yesterday, the dinner is set to take place at Imperial Hotel here with Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg as the guest-of-honour.

“About 900 guests are expected to attend the dinner organised by the two chambers.

“It is an annual joint celebration, the most recent of which was organised by KCCI in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah last year,” he pointed out.

He added that cultural performances are one of the programmes lined up for the dinner.

“This joint celebration is significant for members of both chambers as they are able to exchange goodwill, cultural experiences and general business networking.

“This way, we answer the call by the government for greater national unity and integration via intermingling and interacting during a joint cultural festival of this nature,” he said.

In conjunction with the joint celebration, a business forum and discussion on contemporary and relevant business issues and challenges will be conducted on the first floor of the Dayak Chamber Tower here, in the morning on July 2.

Members of the two chambers will also get to interact with one another during a game of golf on July 1, he said.

“We would like to invite the public to join in the joint celebration and buy tickets for the dinner tables as soon as possible, since they are limited.”

Any inquiries can be made at the DCCI Secretariat Office on the first floor of the Dayak Chamber Tower, or by calling 082-425821 or 014-8088097.