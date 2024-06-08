Fatimah: Serian records highest Sarawak Social Wellbeing Index 2023

SERIAN (June 8): Serian has recorded the highest Sarawak Social Wellbeing Index (SSWI) 2023 at 7.48 among 12 divisions in the state, said Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

According to her, the Serian division has outnumbered the index for the state, which recorded 7.18 for its overall SSWI 2023.

“The outcome for the study is used as a basis for our policy and social transformation.

“There are 10 pillars in the SSWI research, namely Family; Capacity Building; Housing; Social Harmony; Public Safety; Social Responsibility; Space and Social Infrastructure; Governance and Administrative Practices; Environmental Sustainability; and Social Protection and Health,” said Fatimah.

She said this during the handover of a haemodialysis machine costing RM41,150 under the Kidney Patient Special Assistance (BKPBP) initiative at Serian Hospital yesterday.

Fatimah said the SSWI 2023 study findings indicated the pillar with the highest index is Social Harmony at 7.84, while the lowest is Social Protection and Health at 6.85.

“The Social Protection and Health has the lowest index, which is almost the same across all divisions.

“Clinics, especially in rural areas like Dalat, formerly used generator sets, but these days, they use electricity from longhouses.

“Additionally, some clinics are operating out of what I would consider to be dilapidated wooden structures.

“These research findings suggest that this one (Social Protection and Health) will definitely have the lowest index,” said Fatimah.

In saying this, she hoped the federal government could help the state in terms of Social Protection and Health.

“The state has come up with a strategy to tackle the issue, which the federal government has approved. The state government will be paying first, and then let the federal government pay the state government later.

“I don’t know whether this strategy can be used for the dilapidated clinics in rural areas. If it is useful, I’m sure that the Social Protection and Health index will increase if we conduct one more SSWI research,” she said.

On the handing over of the haemodialysis machine in Serian Hospital, Fatimah said several needs were taken into account when the machines are placed and added in government health institutions throughout Sarawak.

“Among them are the increasing numbers of kidney patients undergoing treatment, the replacement of old haemodialysis machines and the high utilisation capacity of the machines,” she said.

Fatimah said the Serian Hospital began its operations on Oct 30, 2002, initially treating eight patients at the haemodialysis unit.

“To date, a total of 70 patients, who are mostly Serian folks, have received treatment at the haemodialysis unit since its establishment,” she added.

Among those present at the event were Serian Hospital deputy director Dr Carlos Jinung and Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus.