FCAS International Dragon Boat Race proposed in May

KOTA KINABALU (June 8): Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew has proposed that the annual Federation of Chinese Associations Sabah (FCAS) International Dragon Boat Race be held in the month of May to coincide with the Pesta Kaamatan (Harvest Festival) celebration.

She made the proposal when officiating at the Sunset Beach Party where the torch lighting ceremony took place to mark the start of the 9th Sabah FCAS International Dragon Boat Race at the Likas Bay yesterday.

She said both the Dragon Boat Race and the Harvest Festival are major cultural events which promote tourism activities in Sabah.

“We want to draw more tourists and visitors for a unique and memorable experience while holidaying in Sabah where they get to witness two significant events, making their trip to the Land Below The Wind more worthwhile,” Liew said.

Speaking to reporters later, the minister said: “FCAS under the leadership of its President Tan Sri T.C. Goh has agreed to my proposal. I will present the proposal to the State Government for its consideration and approval.”

Meanwhile, Goh and FCAS deputy president Datuk Susan Wong, who is also the event organising chairperson, expressed their gratitude to the State Government for continued support for the Sabah FCAS International Dragon Boat Race.

Also present were Assistant Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry Peto Galim, Head of Consular Office of Japan in Kota Kinabalu, Yamashita Yoshito, City Mayor Datuk Seri Dr Sabin Samitah, and Director-General of Kota Kinabalu City Hall, Lifred Wong.