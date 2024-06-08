Fear of uncertainty as an obstacle to freedom

USUALLY, when one thinks of ‘freedom’, we often forget to acknowledge fear as a big obstacle.

To what extent does freedom mean? To me, it means the ability to feel our emotions without feeling constraints; and fear sticks to you like glue.

Everyone knows at least one person in their life who is forced to attend classes that do not even mean much to them, or forced to work at a job they hate.

And even though they are well aware that it makes them unhappy, for some reason, they feel compelled to continue participating in them.

Ultimately, humans’ fear of not being able to handle the unpredictable experience or consequences that come after taking that one step is what prevents us from the possibilities of a different future.

However, is the glue permanent?

For sure, you are never truly trapped. If you hate your current field of study, it is never too late to have an alternative plan of study. If your work is making you miserable, you have the choice to leave.

Instead of saying you’re ‘stuck’, you are just ‘afraid’.

Besides love, one of the strongest human emotions is fear. Other than love, fear is what drives all we do in life. It has the power to imprison any person to a life of safety and confinement to the familiar.

What is the solution to fear here? Everyone must confront fear while venturing into the unknown. Since it is unavoidable, we cannot let fear stop us from moving forward, especially when we are stepping outside our comfort zone.

When it comes to emotional demons that make us tremble in the shadows, the phrase ‘Do it while scared’ has little ability to motivate action or change. The slogan has good meaning, that much is true, but for humans who are emotional beings that function based on the nervous system, it does not always work.

Some of us who have experienced the agony of disappointment might not be interested in listening to rational strategies. All you want is to make sure that you never have to experience that kind of pain again, particularly if you are taking a chance on achieving the objective that is in front of you and requires some of your sacrifice and energy.

Unfortunately, there is no way to completely avoid uncertainty.

Doubt and fear are among the mental issues that people battle with most frequently, and they keep people from completely believing in what the future may hold.

Sometimes, it feels depressing.

‘Uncertain’. That’s precisely how life works. You never know what will happen in the next five minutes when you finish reading this column and put down your device or paper.

In recent years, overthinking the uncertainties and freaking out about growing up in the adult world have been my habit. I would question myself: ‘God, what do I do?’ nearly every night (I still do).

The fear and worry were killing me!

People say ‘think of the adventure as a form of freedom’, but for me, THAT sense of freedom was stolen by my fear of not knowing what might or might not happen in the future.

The question ‘What if I end up regretting this decision?’ echoes in my mind each time.

Dealing with such situations could be way simpler if it was like opening a gift at Christmas.

I do not know what is under the wrapping, but I look forward to the anticipation.

But because I know life is not always peachy, I do not always look forward to meeting with the possible disappointment under the wrapping.

“Nothing happens overnight.” This is what I tell myself to help me relax when things do not go immediately according to my expectations.

If I ever find myself regretting the direction I chose to go, I just accept it as a part of the script that will lead to the outcome I had in mind. There is not a pre-made, fast solution for overcoming fear of uncertainty.

As an exercise, try practising ‘feeling your feelings’ as a way to free yourself and bravely move forward into all that is unknown, new and about to be yours.

In this moment, take a deep breath and feel your inner self. Allow your mind and body to feel what is uncomfortable while staying grounded.

Although it may seem a bit scary now, I promise you a future is always certain for you.

* The writer is a psychology graduate who enjoys sharing about how the human mind views the world. For feedback, email to [email protected].