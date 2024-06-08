Fire destroys storage room of shop selling paper offerings at Jalan Tun Jugah

KUCHING (June 8): A fire destroyed the storage room located on the third floor of a premises selling Chinese paper offerings at Jalan Tun Jugah at 11.55am today.

At the scene were firefighters from the Tabuan Jaya and Batu Lintang stations who managed to bring the fire under control.

According to the shopowner, the third floor only consists of racks and other items such as paper and boxes which were kept in storage.

“Inside the premises when the fire broke out were five workers. All of them managed to escape to safety,” said the shopowner when met at the scene.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) managed to prevent the fire from spreading to the first and second floors of the premises and the fire had managed to destroy 80 per cent of the items on the third floor, which measured about 445 square metres.

After ensuring the fire was fully extinguished, Bomba conducted an overhaul to ensure the fire would not reignite.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Also present at the scene was Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.