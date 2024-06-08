Firemen clean up mercury spill in SMK Belawai school lab

SIBU (June 8): The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) were summoned Friday to SMK Belawai to clean up a mercury spill in the school laboratory.

A statement said personnel from the Tanjung Manis fire station were rushed to the school, located about 24km away, following a distress call received at 8.34am.

“Upon arrival, it was found that mercury had spilled on a table of the laboratory. Bomba personnel, fully-clothed in personal protection equipment, first opened the windows in the room to create ventilation.

“The mercury spill was then cleaned up using sulphur powder, masking tape and a brush,” the department said.

It added the contaminated surface was also cleaned with bleach to ensure no traces of chemicals were left behind.

After ensuring the situation at the laboratory was safe, the firefighters ended the operation and returned to base at 9.26am.