Five-time WMF champ Duy Nhat hands S’wak Muay Thai phenom Jojo first ONE loss

KUCHING (June 8): Sarawak-based Muay Thai phenom Johan ‘Jojo’ Ghazali suffered his first lost at the ONE 167 Championship, where he faced off against his toughest opponent — five-time WMF Muay Thai Championship belt holder Vietnamese Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat.

In the three-round fight in the Flyweight category, Jojo fired a barrage of jabs and kicks on his opponent, who managed to defend himself and land hard sidekicks on the teen wonder.

Despite having his mouthpiece dropped in the first round, Duy Nhat managed to frustrate Jojo by evading most of the latter’s combination of attacks.

