Getting and staying sober: My year of sobriety

IN life, most of us go through both good and bad times; trying and testing periods as well as many triumphs, successes and highs and lows, as in the words of the sage Confucius: “Life is really simple, but we insist on making it complicated.”

I would like to share a personal habitual consumption of mine which I have successfully given up – as this very week, I celebrate my one full year of self-imposed sobriety; freedom from alcohol.

Truth be told, I am rather pleased with it myself.

Notice that I did not use the word ‘addiction’ to my habit as in truth it was not.

I did not imbibe on a regular basis and I could go days, even weeks, without it.

I also did not ever drink alone, on my own or at home; only with fellow drinkers, friends or relatives. It was more a case of drinking as a social facilitator than as an ‘escapist’ outlet – be it either to ‘forget’ the world, or to ‘get high’.

Certainly, I admit that I had found the taste of single-malt whiskies, gin, wine and beer to be very pleasurable and they had, many a time, made social gatherings more fun and entertaining, as well as had facilitated many new friendships along the way.

Most of us go through life with certain habits, routines and some might even term them as addictions. It could be as simple and straightforward as having one’s coffee and toast every morning for breakfast while reading the newspaper; or buying the ‘numbers’ at the nearest ‘ticket shop’ twice a week.

There are a few such habits that can become addictions and some might even call them ‘vices’ – I can name a few: smoking and vaping; gambling with cards, numbers, online and so forth; compulsive shopping; gossiping; and of course, the aforementioned drinking to excess.

No one is immune from addiction. It afflicts people of all races, religions, classes and professions. It can be as simple as an addiction to sports, say golf or football; gourmet coffee or a brand of fast-food; binge-watching Korean or serial television programmes; branded watches or handbags; buying stuff online, or on impulse; going to your hair salon daily; or any conspicuous uncontrollable consumption of any product, service or behaviour.

The obviously traditional ones are of course smoking, gambling, drinking and the use of drugs of any kind. Addiction is stigmatised and comes with guilt and shame.

Usually strict prohibition of all such ‘vices’ does not work; often, it is not a moral issue, but a health problem.

I was a late starter when it came to having my very first alcoholic drink; I was 20 and had started my first job with The Borneo Company in March 1970.

My first portfolio I was given the Guinness agency which, at the time, had only meant Guinness Stout, which was then likened to a dark beer with 8 proof alcoholic content (since then they had reduced it to 5.8). Beers, at that time, was around 4 to 5 proof.

Throughout my almost one and a half decades career within the Inchcape group, I was directly or indirectly involved with their wine and liquor agencies, which had ranged from the early importers of wines and spirits from all the traditional producing countries like France, Spain, Portugal to the new world of USA, Australia, New Zealand, and even China.

I would be lying if I said I did not enjoy this period, so much so that I am not proud to admit that I had tried and tasted almost every kind of popular spirit that you could find today in any decent bottle shop.

Except for the sweetish tasting ones, like white and dark rum, and tequila and ‘tuak’, I could imbibe all the different varieties with ease.

In my case, I was introduced to alcohol as part of my working life, so much so that during the years I worked, it was my job to promote the product, which also meant that from the minute I stepped into the office at 8am, I was ‘all hands on deck’ to do the job.

During my days in Sibu (1970-1973) our product Guinness was the best-selling alcoholic beverage, bar none, for the entire Rejang Basin.

It outsold all the other brands of beer put together: at the time, they were Anchor, Becks, Carlsberg, Tsingtao and Tiger.

During the height of one illipenut bumper crop harvest season, Guinness Dublin had even announced that Sibu had sold the most bottles of Guinness on one single day anywhere in the world!

Amazingly, and rather disappointingly, today the average drinker’s palate has changed so much that other than some high-end coffee shops, pubs and clubs, it is difficult to buy a can or a bottle of Guinness.

Between the 1970s and 1990s, Guinness Stout had an almost 100 per cent penetration into even the small rural upcountry sundry shop, to the tuck shop in the smallest remote village, and certainly to all the local ‘kopitiams’ selling beers. As a matter of fact, we used to donate cartons of the ‘nips’ (small bottles of half-pint each) to the blood donors section of all the government hospitals throughout Sarawak, to be given away free to all blood donors after they had donated a pint each. I think this had stopped around the mid-1980s.

The advertising slogan for many years was ‘Guinness Stout is good for you’ and cinema commercials would depict handsome muscular sawmillers enjoying a bottle after the day’s work was done, and many others along the same vein.

From stout, it was easy to progress to the stronger spirits and I had gone whisky, blended Scotch to start with, which we were also selling. Many years later, I had settled on single-malt whisky, gin and wines.

My 53 years of non-stop drinking for pleasure and social interactions ended rather abruptly on May 23, 2023 – when after a rather scary medical emergency episode, I was advised by my specialist doctor to lay off the booze if I did not want to further exacerbate my condition.

I stopped drinking right away.

One full year of sobriety has taught me many things.

Certainly the immediate effect was that my family, especially my wife, had sighed a collective relief, and very happily surprised that I had just passed the one-year mark of sobriety too.

I certainly do not miss the many hungover mornings (the day after blues) after over-indulging the night before.

Over time, as the body ages, the recovery time to get back to normalcy tends to get longer and longer.

I can still remember certain bad mornings when one said to oneself: “I’m giving up drinking…never again!” because the effects of a bad hangover were just so exhausting and nauseating.

I also do not miss the ‘loudness and overbearing’ manners, attitude and oft-times memory loss as to what had transpired, whether one had said the wrong things or just being over aggressive, argumentative or even suggestive.

All drinkers have done all this, and if they say they have not, well they’re lying!

However, I do miss the camaraderie spirit, the many ‘Happy Hours’ sessions between like-minded drinking friends and the occasional social functions and events that, more often than not, I now turn down.

Those were happy and memorable times.

The best feeling from a year of sobriety has been one of being at peace with oneself; there is no necessity to explain or justify yourself and at the end of the day, and one feels in full control of one’s own life and just loving life itself and the people around you.

Today, I do not miss the occasional intoxication that alcohol had given me during the past 53 years.

Yes, once a while, I do miss a sip or two of my once-favourite tipple, a Laphroaig 10-year-old single-malt, or a cold Tanqueray gin-and-tonic with a wedge of lemon; or perhaps a well-chilled dry Sauvignon Blanc from Marlborough.

But hey, I’ve been there many times before; I’ve done that – and I’ve proven that life is as glorious without the booze to ‘enhance it’ any further.

Hallelujah and Praise be to God for seeing me through.

Sobriety rules!