Govt approves additional RM200 mln allocation to boost TVET

BANTING (June 8): The government has approved an immediate allocation of RM200 million to strengthen and enhance youth participation in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that the additional allocation, to be channelled through the Skills Development Fund Corporation (PTPK), aims to encourage TVET institutions to develop and empower training programmes in line with the current needs of industries.

“We want high-impact industry-related fields such as electric vehicles, advanced materials, electrical technology, farm mechanisation, and agricultural automation to be given added value in line with current technological advancements.

“This also provides opportunities for TVET institutions to create more TVET segments for the disabled, Orang Asli, and indigenous people in Sabah and Sarawak,” he said when launching the National TVET Day 2024 celebration at the Kuala Langat Industrial Training Institute (ILP) here today.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also National TVET Committee chairman, Human Resource Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong, and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

Anwar added that national TVET institutions need to make immediate shifts to elevate skill fields to a higher level in line with the substantial allocation provided and the government’s special focus on TVET.

The Finance Minister said the nearly RM8 billion allocation provided by the government is among the highest in the history of TVET, and it should elevate the field to the highest level like other advanced countries.

“Why do we continue to emphasise on TVET? One reason is that the country receives high foreign direct investment (FDI), and investors undoubtedly require skilled labour for the operation of their companies here.

“Major countries like the United States and Germany are also confident in the skills possessed by Malaysian engineers, and therefore we need to continue to strengthen the TVET field for the continuous provision of skilled labour,” he said.

The Prime Minister also expressed his gratitude to Ahmad Zahid, whom he described as being very earnest and successful in bringing TVET to the entire society, including those studying the Quran at tahfiz centres.

He wants these efforts to be continuously supported and endorsed by all parties so that memorisers of the Quran can also excel in high-skilled fields such as becoming aviation company engineers.

“This may impose additional costs on the government, but the aggressive efforts undertaken by Ahmad Zahid as the chairman of the National TVET Committee have successfully changed perceptions towards the field, and it should be supported by all,” he said.

The Prime Minister also launched the National TVET Policy 2030, which will serve as a comprehensive guideline for TVET implementation in Malaysia with a primary focus on producing skilled workers with high incomes. – Bernama