Jakarta a melting pot of cultures, religions, traditions

JAKARTA, Indonesia’s vibrant capital, is a melting pot of cultures, religions and traditions. It is a place where art lovers, foodies and travelers can indulge in a rich blend of experiences, from the city’s burgeoning art scene and diverse culinary offerings to its religious harmony and cultural richness.

Recently, a group of journalists and content creators from Sabah had the opportunity to experience much of what Jakarta has to offer when they were hosted on a familiarisation trip to the city and Bandung.

The trip was hosted by AirAsia and the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia, supported by sponsors including Aryaduta Suites Semanggi, which provided accommodation for the group.

The group flew to Jakarta on AirAsia’s direct flight on May 23 for a five-day tour. On the first day, they visited Monumen Nasional (Monas), the National Gallery, Jakarta Cathedral and JIExpo Kemayoran. They ended the day enjoying the music at the annual BNI Java Jazz Festival.

The National Monument, or Monas, is a commemorative obelisk located in the center of Merdeka Square in Central Jakarta. It was erected to commemorate Indonesia’s struggle for independence. Construction of the 137-meter tall monument began on August 17, 1961, during the administration of President Soekarno, and it was opened to the public on July 12, 1975, by President Soeharto. The monument is topped with a sculpture of a flame coated with a total of 50 kilograms of gold.

Visitors can enjoy a grand view of Jakarta from the observation platform located at the base of the flame sculpture. Other attractions within the building include the original text of the Proclamation of Indonesian Independence, Indonesia’s coat of arms, and a map of the Indonesian archipelago coated in gold.

During the visit to the National Gallery, the group enjoyed the artwork of artist and actor Butet Kartaredjasa in an exhibition titled “Melik Nggedong Lali,” which comprised about 350 pieces of his sketches, paintings and sculptures.

They also had the opportunity to meet Butet himself and ask him about his artwork, which was created through calligraphy comprising his name and words such as “Nusantara” written repeatedly.

Butet explained that every time he wrote the word, it was a “zikir” (prayer) for Indonesia and that using flora and fauna in his artwork depicts the relationship between humans and the environment.

The main piece of his exhibition was a two-meter tall sculpture of a man with a gold face and a long nose like Pinocchio, titled “Jelmaan Kesombongan” (Incarnation of Arrogance), which Butet said he made to remind people not to be arrogant.

The BNI Java Jazz Festival 2024, now in its 19th edition, is renowned as one of the largest jazz festivals in the world, featuring over ten stages and a diverse lineup of international and local artists.

While there, the group met with the Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia, Sandiaga Uno.

The group also visited Old Batavia, Jakarta’s Chinatown, enjoyed ‘jamu’ at Acaraki, and tried their hand at pottery making and painting at Ganara Art Poetry House in PIK, West Jakarta. They also explored Patricia Piccinini’s exhibition at the Modern and Contemporary Art in Nusantara Museum.

The five-day trip was also a gastronomic adventure for the group, as Jakarta’s culinary scene is a paradise for food lovers, offering everything from street food to fine dining.

From Dapur Babah Elite to Balinese Heritage cuisine, the multitude of seafood at Pier No 12, and the street food tour of local delights, there was always something to tantalize their taste buds and tempt them to try even more.

Among the hits were the ‘murtabak manis’, ‘nasi goreng kambing’, ‘nasi goreng gila’, and the various satay, especially that of the unlaid chicken egg and the fruit juices.

Jakarta is now less than three hours away courtesy of AirAsia’s direct flight to the Indonesian capital.