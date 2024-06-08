Man dies in single vehicle accident at Lawas

MIRI (June 8): A 28-year-old man died after the car he was driving was involved in a single vehicle accident in the wee hours today at Kampung Temangis, Jalan Gaya, Lawas.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations control centre, a call was received at 3.20am regarding the incident.

“Upon the firefighters’ arrival at the location, the victim identified as Ezra Labo David was found unconscious and stuck in his vehicle. According to a witness, he had crashed his vehicle into a tree by the roadside.

“After successfully extricating the victim from the vehicle, he was attended to by medical personnel and declared dead at the scene,” said a statement today.

The victim’s body was handed over to the police for further investigation.