Miri Federation of Chinese Associations given show-cause letter by RoS

KUCHING (June 8): The Federation of Chinese Associations Miri Division has been issued with a show-cause letter by the Registrar of Societies (RoS).

According to the letter sighted by The Borneo Post today, the association was given 30 days from June 6, 2024, the date of the issuance of notice, to explain why it should not be deregistered.

It was understood that the association had allegedly breached several rules, particularly during its special general meeting (SGM) held on April 16 last year, when its delegates were electing office bearers for the new term.

The RoS subsequently made their probe following complaints by some dissatisfied members over the conduct of the SGM and election.

The paper is in the midst of getting comments from any of its office bearers over the matter.