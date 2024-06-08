Miri MP: Manpower, equipment issues have to be assessed before new hospital can be fully operational

MIRI (June 8): Issues on manpower capacity and shortage of medical equipment must be reviewed and resolved before the new Miri Hospital building can begin operation, said Miri MP Chiew Choon Man.

The parliamentarian said this matter would be highlighted at the Dewan Rakyat for the Health Ministry’s attention.

“Once the building structure is completed, the next thing that needs to be given attention to is the equipment and assets in the new hospital building, and also the manpower,” he said, adding that all of these criteria have to be met to ensure that the new building can be fully operational.

“I will continue to bring this issue to Parliament to draw the attention of the Ministry of Health Malaysia, so that these two matters can be resolved before the start of operation,” he said in a press statement yesterday.

“This is important to ensure that the people of Miri can receive comprehensive medical services and also to enable Miri Hospital achieve its inspiration to become a general hospital with complete services just like Sarawak General Hospital,” he pointed out.

Chiew made a site visit to the new hospital building on Thursday to get an overview and feedback about the project, where he was accompanied by Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Miri branch leader and former Miri MP Dr Michael Teo.

Following their visit, Chiew deemed it essential to have in-depth planning for the medical facility in the long run.

For this long-term planning, he opined that the hospital should have its own multi-storey car park building, while providing specialists’ expertise such as cardiologists and oncologists.

The new building, he said, will have 328 new beds, making up a total of 667 beds in the medical facility and additional 1,000 parking spaces.

“The well-being and satisfaction of the Miri people is my priority, and I will continue to strive to ensure that Miri Hospital provides the best service to all,” he reiterated.