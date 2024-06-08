MM2H programme important for Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (June 8): Sabah Housing and Real Estate Developers Association (SHAREDA) has expressed deep concern and disappointment over the decision of the Federal Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) to suspend the licenses of all Malaysia My Second Home (Sabah-MM2H) agents.

Its president, Datuk Chua Soon Ping, said the decision had affected the launch of the Sabah-MM2H programme.

He said without MM2H agents, there is no one to market the programme effectively.

“More than two years ago, SHAREDA proposed the Sabah-MM2H programme to the state government as a vital catalyst to stimulate our market and generate significant economic benefits. Our proposal was based on comprehensive studies of successful second home schemes in neighbouring states and countries. After rigorous evaluation, the initiative received consideration from the Tourism Ministry and was subsequently approved by the State Cabinet, despite changes in leadership with two ministers and two permanent secretaries overseeing the process,” Chua said in a statement today.

He said the abrupt suspension by MOTAC, communicated just days before the planned launch on June 1, is both unexpected and unexplained. This decision undermines the efforts of licensed agents, particularly those in Sabah, who have been preparing to facilitate the influx of potential applicants under the newly introduced Sabah-MM2H programme.

Chua added Sabah has long been marginalized in terms of receiving its fair share of revenue, despite clear constitutional provisions. The economic potential of the Sabah-MM2H programme represents a significant opportunity to rectify this imbalance, generating additional revenue that could greatly enhance the state’s infrastructure, including water, electricity, roads, and drainage system.

“The new Sabah-MM2H policy is designed to act as a powerful economic catalyst, leveraging our status as a premier tourism destination to strengthen our economy. We firmly believe that the programme will make Sabah more competitive with our neighbouring countries and significantly boost our local economy through increased foreign investment and tourism,” he said.

Chua earnestly appeals to the federal government to reconsider their decision and ensure the smooth implementation of the Sabah-MM2H programme.

It is crucial that the rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and the Immigration Act 151 are upheld, which grant the Chief Minister special authority over foreign residency policies within the state.

He said the licensing of agents by MOTAC is meant to ensure professionalism and quality service, crucial elements in promoting tourism — a top revenue earner for Sabah.

“The economic contributions from foreign visitors are indispensable, providing vital market stimulation and economic spin-offs. In the absence of connections through MOTAC agents, our state can use alternative paths by accepting online applications and drawing from a new pool of local agents through our own network, rather than relying heavily on federal agents,” he pointed out.

In conclusion, SHAREDA stands ready to support the state in launching the Sabah- MM2H programme.

“We are prepared to assume the role of agents, ensuring that applicants meet the prerequisite of purchasing property valued above RM600,000.

“By connecting with our network of agents overseas, we aim to bridge any gaps and offer sustainable solutions until a permanent resolution is achieved. Alternatively, a potential avenue that smoothen out the application process is by way of an online application.

“We urge the federal government to recognize the importance of the Sabah-MM2H programme for our state’s economic future and to facilitate its seamless launch and operation,” said Chua.

Yesterday, Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew said that her ministry would proceed with the MM2H in Sabah.

Liew said that her ministry had appointed qualified agents to help applicants of the MM2H programme with their applications and she has informed Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor of this, as well as MOTAC.

She also said that proceeding with the programme in Sabah would not contravene with the law as her ministry had met with the Immigration Department, the police as well as the relevant authorities to approve the applications under the programme.