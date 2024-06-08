Over 12,000 athletes, officials to participate in Sukma XXI, Tanjong Manis MP urges support from locals

SARIKEI (June 8): Over 12,000 athletes and officials are expected to participate in the coming 21st Malaysia Games (Sukma XXI), and 2,000 in the Para Sukma, said Tanjong Manis MP Yusuf Abd Wahab.

He said this year’s Sukma is expected to be the most lively one as it would involve 37 sports featuring 488 events across the state.

“This year, Sarawak has been entrusted as the host, and therefore Sarawakians should give their full support in all aspects towards the organisation of this sports event.

“To the people of Sarawak, we need to prove and heed the call of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who has high hopes for making this year’s Sukma and Para Sukma the best in the history of its organization,” he said.

He was speaking during the Sukma XXI Baton Relay programme for the Sarikei Division at the Kampung Seberang Sarikei Integrated Sports Complex here today.

Sarikei is the seventh destination for the Sukma XXI Baton Relay Programme, which would be followed by Betong.

According to Yusuf, the relay programme is part of the Sarawak government’s efforts to promote Sukma XXI to Sarawakians in addition to garnering support from all levels of society in the state.

“Therefore, we need to unite and work together to ensure that the 21st Sukma event achieves its targets and is realized successfully,” he added.

Present at the programme were Sarawak sports icons from the Sarikei, Silat athlete Ibrahim Japar who won silver in Sukma 2004 and bronze in Sukma 2006; and hammer thrower Lu Teck Yii who won bronze in MSSM 2017 and silver in MSSM 2022.

Also present were the advisor in the Office of the Premier of Sarawak (Food Industries, Commodities and Regional Development) Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom; Meradong assemblyman Datuk Ding Koung Hiing; Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Morshidi Frederick; Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development; Nur Alina Abdullah @ Colliner Gohe; Sarikei Resident Micheal Ronnie Langgong; and Sarawak Sports Corporation chief executive officer Awang Putrayusrie Awang Reduan.