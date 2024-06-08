Peninsular-based public transport operator gains insights on S’wak’s hydrogen-powered bus

KUCHING (June 8): A delegation from Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd (Rapid Bus) from the Peninsular recently had the opportunity to experience a ride on Sarawak Metro’s hydrogen bus.

Led by Chief Operating Officer Ku Jamil Zakaria and Central Region Head Khairul Azhar Hamidulah, the Rapid Bus delegation was taken for a ride on the scenic Downtown Heritage Loop route.

They were also briefed on the efforts being planned and implemented under the Kuching Urban Transportation System (KUTS) project, according to a statement from Sarawak Metro Sdn Bhd.

On hand to brief the delegation were Sarawak Metro’s Deputy Project Director, Nor Nasyriq Shahirudin, and Senior Manager of Operations and Maintenance, Mohamed Fairoze Mohamed Hadli.

“This ride not only showcased the operational capabilities of the hydrogen-powered buses, but also highlighted the environmental and economic benefits of transitioning to sustainable renewable energy solutions,” said Sarawak Metro.

Ku Jamil, meanwhile, pointed out the significance of knowledge-sharing within the public transport industry and said the visit was aimed at gaining a better understanding of the hydrogen technology system.

Rapid Bus manages and operates bus services in Greater Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Penang, Kuantan and the BRT-Sunway Line.