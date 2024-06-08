Pruning of trees an act vandalism, says DBKK

KOTA KINABALU (June 8) : Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) explained that the pruning of trees at the parking lot in Lintas Plaza was not done by the local authority.

It was in fact done without DBKK’s permission and is considered as vandalism.

A police report has been lodged by DBKK, and assistance was sought from the police to identify the perpetrators.

DBKK in a statement today said that offenders. if found guilty, will be fined and DBKK will not hesitate to take appropriate action, including claiming high-value damages.

“DBKK will take stern action against any party that cuts or damages trees and plants in public areas, as provided under the Streets and Public Places By-Laws 1966,” the local authority said in response to a newspaper report titled “Not The Way To Trim Trees” dated May 30, 2024, referred to the actions of DBKK allegedly cutting trees in public areas incorrectly.

However, DBKK’s investigation in the reported area, specifically the parking lot area at Lintas Plaza, found that six shade trees of the kelat paya or Eugenia Sp. species had been pruned by parties not associated with DBKK.

These trees were identified as assets or property of DBKK and had been pruned without authorization.

The statement pointed out that the planting of wide-canopy shade trees in parking areas around Kota Kinabalu city is an effort by DBKK to provide cooling shade to the surroundings.

Therefore, the action of completely pruning the canopy of trees is an act of vandalism and highly irresponsible as it is an offence under DBKK’s By-Laws, specifically Streets and Public Places By-Laws 1966, Article 5. (1) which stated “Cannot Damage or Remove Trees/Plants in Public Areas.”

“Such incidents have frequently occurred, affecting several other public areas such as main roads and city centers. Trees are natural assets that need to be protected and cared for properly. DBKK will not hesitate to take legal action against parties proven to have committed the offense,” the statement said.