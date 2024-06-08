Puncak Borneo MP: Bidayuhs celebrate Gawai Dayak with focus on education, technology

SIBURAN (June 8): The Bidayuh community marked this year’s Gawai Dayak celebration with a renewed focus on education and technological advancements, said Puncak Borneo MP Datuk Willie Mongin.

He said that Gawai Dayak was originally a festival to give thanks for the harvest.

“While we may no longer be primarily farmers, Gawai Dayak remains a time to express our gratitude for all the blessings we receive.

“We celebrate not just our harvest but our health, opportunities and potential for growth,” he said when speaking at the Gawai Dayak Carnival 2024 Concert held at Dewan Manggeng, Kampung Sg Duuh here on Friday.

Willie said the programme, which is supported by the Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development, featured 17 exhibitions presenting a range of educational opportunities.

“This initiative aims to empower the Bidayuh community, particularly the younger generation, by providing access to scholarships and advanced learning in diverse fields.

“Today (Friday), we also saw students from our region being offered scholarships through JPA to further their studies.

“It is important to broaden the scope of careers beyond traditional roles and explore fields such as semiconductor technology, artificial intelligences and so on,” he said.

Adding on, he said the Bidayuh community must prepare to meet future challenges head-on to not only achieve success locally but nationally and globally.

“We need to study not only the usual paths of becoming doctors, lawyers or accountants but also new and emerging technologies. Our goal is to become leaders in these fields and demonstrate our community is capable and deserving of respect through education, knowledge and good character.”

The three-day event showcased performances by traditional contemporary band Pinanak Sentah; dance performances by the Sarawak Dayak Iban Association; Federation of Orang Ulu Malaysia; Bung Siburan Heritage Association and others.

The last day of the carnival today continues with folk games, to be held at Kampung Sg Duuh field from 8am-5pm, and the finale of the Dayung Sangon and Dari Pogan 2024 competition at Dewan Manggeng at 7pm tonight.