Sarawak has competitive edge in green hydrogen business, say experts

KUCHING (June 8): Sarawak has the potential to be a green hydrogen leader because of its ample hydropower, heavy rainfall and long coastline, said Peter Cockroft, director of the Asia Pacific Net-Zero Institute Pte Ltd.

He pointed out that there are several ways to make hydrogen, but a lot of it currently comes from coal and natural gas, both of which release carbon dioxide (CO2), an emission that needs to be reduced.

Hydrogen production is differentiated by colors: black and grey (from coal and natural gas), blue (from natural gas with carbon capture), and green (from water using renewable energy).

“Green hydrogen, the cleanest type, is made through electrolysis, needing cheap and steady electricity, plenty of fresh water, and a way to separate hydrogen (H2) from oxygen (O2),” Cockroft said in a recent interview, set up in connection with the upcoming Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen (APGH) Conference and Exhibition 2024 here.

“Sarawak stands out from the rest of Malaysia due to its significant hydropower resources, abundant rainfall, and long coastline. In Southeast Asia, Sarawak has the highest hydropower capacity among similar regions, providing a better renewable fuel choice than solar or wind.

“Hydropower runs constantly, offering reliable energy unlike solar and wind, which are intermittent. This gives Sarawak a competitive edge in business,” he said.

Cockroft recognised Sarawak’s economic feasibility and market potential, noting its ability to reduce electricity expenses and attract global industries aiming to reduce carbon emissions.

He suggested a thorough plan with strategic steps, such as finding suitable sites, calculating production expenses, and creating a sales pitch to draw in investors and industries needing hydrogen.

Net-Zero Institute Pte Ltd specialises in international net-zero and decarbonization planning.

Meanwhile, Vicente Pinto, InvestChile’s counsellor for investment affairs in Asia, emphasised the need for global cooperation in advancing green hydrogen technology.

He regarded building a unified chain of operations through strategic partnerships as being essential for seamlessly integrating hydrogen production, transportation, and use.

“In this new industry, emission complexities require collaboration among stakeholders like producers, shipping companies, ports, and transport providers. Unlike traditional models, the green hydrogen value chain needs coordinated efforts among sectors that were once only customers.

“This complexity might explain the slower progress of the industry, underscoring the need for ongoing cooperation between governments and the private sector to optimise the value chain,” he explained.

Pinto said Sarawak’s potential to lead the green hydrogen economy in Asean was due to its current leadership in oil and gas and its strategic location.

Therefore, he recommended for Sarawak to develop a thorough hydrogen strategy, cultivate international partnerships, and invest in the required infrastructure for hydrogen projects.

Public perception and awareness are crucial for green hydrogen to succeed.

Cockroft and Pinto are both in the international panel of speakers at the APGH 2024, running from June 10 to 12.

For more information on the event, go to www.hydrogenapac.com.