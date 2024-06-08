Schools, church in Sibu benefit from Projek Mesra Rakyat 2023 fund, says MP

SIBU (June 8): The allocation under ‘Projek Mesra Rakyat’ (PMR) 2023 for Sibu parliamentary constituency has been distributed to two schools and a house of worship here, said Sibu MP Oscar Ling.

According to him, the funding from the Madani community outreach initiative would be utilised for the roof replacement work for SK Abang Ali and the installation of gutters at the school library.

SMK Bawang Assan as another school recipient, meanwhile, received 12 units of Android Smart LED televisions and three sets of 65-inch television for educational purposes.

“This will provide a safer and comfortable learning environment for the school and the students, as well as to enhance the learning environment so as to keep up with the digital age,” he said.

The PMR fund was also granted to the Iban Methodist Church for the construction of the church in Nanga Tutus and for the purchase of its building materials, he added.