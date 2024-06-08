SMK Saribas named best overall contingent in Betong Gawai Dayak Parade

KUCHING (June 8): SMK Saribas has been named the best overall contingent in the Betong Gawai Dayak Parade at the Betong Sports Complex today.

Deputy Minister of Youth Sports and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Gerald Rentap, who is Layar assemblyman, presented the school with the RM10,000 cash prize during the prize presentation ceremony.

The parade’s organising chairman Jason Ng, who is also Betong Divisional Engineer, told The Borneo Post that the school also won another RM5,000 for emerging winner for the secondary schools category.

PKB Betong Gerempung Tuai Rumah N.36 Layar and SK St Augustine also walked away with RM5,000 each for winning their respective categories.

The Betong Agriculture Department, Dayak Bukit Kelingkang, SMK St Augustine and SK Spaoh each brought home RM2,000 for being the runner-ups in their respective categories, while Centex Betong, Gerempung Bukit Saban, Kolej Tingkatan 6 Saratok and SK Abang Abdul Kadir brought home RM1,000 each for being the runner-ups in their respective categories.

“These winners were among the 43 contingents that took part in this year’s parade, an annual event. All and all there are 3,000 participants this year,” Ng said.

Other notable guests present during the parade were Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting; Sarawak Tourism Board chairman and Telang Usan assemblyman Datuk Dennis Ngau; Krian assemblyman Friday Belik; and Kalaka assemblyman Mohamad Duri among others.

Also present were Advisor for Sarawak Science Research Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Alfred Jabu Numpang and wife Tan Sri Dato Sri Empiang; Betong Resident Richard Michael Abunawas; Tuai Gawai Dayak Betong 2024 Moris Nayub; Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datu Sherrina Hussaini; and political secretary to the Premier Roseline Mapong.