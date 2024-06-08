S’wak government provides aid for Rh Ugop Umpin fire victims

BINTULU (June 8): Forty-three families affected by the fire at Rumah Ugop Umpin, Sungai Sigu are given immediate aid to alleviate their burdens, said Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

The Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Minister said immediate assistance will be provided by the government through the Social Welfare Department (JKM).

The Kemena assemblyman said the assistance included RM5,000 for each family to build temporary housing, RM200 for daily clothing, RM200 for school uniforms, RM100 for equipment and RM100 cash.

“To assist them in building a new longhouse, the Sarawak government has allocated RM70,000 per family, which will be disbursed within a stipulated time,” he said when met by Utusan Borneo during his visit to the longhouse on Friday.

He expressed his sadness over the fire that destroyed the longhouse and hoped the residents would remain patient through this adversity.

Additionally, he hoped the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) and other related agencies will intensify awareness programmes on fire prevention measures in longhouses.

In the June 2 fire, the entire semi-concrete structure was destroyed, leaving 325 residents homeless.