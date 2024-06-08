Torch relay to launch 39th National Chinese Cultural Fest in Kuching this Sept 13

KUCHING (June 8): The 39th National Chinese Cultural Festival, to be staged at Kuching Waterfront here this Sept 13, will be launched by a statewide torch relay that will be flagged off in Limbang this June 22.

According to Sarawak Federation of Chinese Associations (SFCA) president and the festival’s organising committee chairman Datuk Richard Wee, the relay covers all the divisions of Sarawak, with each stop to be overseen by the respective local affiliates of the federation

“The torch is scheduled to arrive in Kuching on Sept 13, and following a series of cultural events in Kuching, the grand showcase and the closing ceremony will take place at Kuching Waterfront on Sept 15,” he said in a statement yesterday in connection with a courtesy call on Kuching North Datuk Bandar Hilmy Othman at his office in Kuching North City Hall (DBKU).

Wee led the visiting delegation comprising SFCA secretary-general Lim Ah Ted and the festival coordinator Ho Ching Hin.

It was also stated that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg would be the guests of honour.

“With Kuching Waterfront being under the jurisdiction of DBKU, the main purpose of this visit is to report to the Datuk Bandar the festival’s preparations and also to seek approval for the use of the waterfront as the main venue for the closing ceremony,” said Wee.

In his remark, Hilmy expressed a warm welcome for the festival to be held in Kuching.

The Datuk Bandar also gave assurance that the DBKU would maintain close contact with the organising and working committees, providing them with necessary resources and assistance to ensure that guests from all over the country would have a memorable and enjoyable experience.