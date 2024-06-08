Waitress in Miri arrested for alleged drug trafficking

MIRI (June 8): A restaurant waitress was arrested by police on Thursday at a house here on suspicions of being involved in drug trafficking.

Miri district police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the 60-year-old woman was detained by a team of officers and police personnel from the Sarawak Police Contingent Headquarters at 7.30pm.

“Upon inspection, police found and seized drugs believed to be methamphetamine, estimated to weigh 70.20 grammes, with an estimated value of RM7,300.50,” he said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, and if convicted, provides for the death penalty or life imprisonment and whipping.

During the raid, cash and jewelry estimated to be worth RM77,000 were also confiscated.

“The suspect has been remanded from June 7-12,” he said.

Alexson advised the public with information regarding drug activities to report it to the nearest police station to curb and eradicate these activites.