Academician: National leaders must embrace English for official duties

KUCHING (June 9): Top leaders in the country must not shy away from using English when discharging their official duties, said academician Dr Muzaffar Syah Mallow.

The Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia’s Faculty of Syariah and Laws associate professor said Malaysians should never underestimate the importance of English in their daily life.

“Whether we like it or not, we need to accept the reality that it is hard to escape the dominance of the English language in today’s world. English is the most important language used by many countries across the world.

“Over centuries, English has become a ‘lingua franca’ or ‘bridge language’ that has grown alongside cross-border trade, diplomacy and culture,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Muzaffar said Malaysians should be proud of their country’s official language, Malay, but they should not deny the importance of English if they aspire to see progress for themselves and the nation.

As of 2021, he said an estimated 380 million people across the globe use English as their first language.

He further pointed out that English is the only official language or one of the official languages of nearly 60 countries.

“It is the primary language in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United States of America, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Additionally, it is one of the official languages in Singapore, India, Hong Kong and South Africa.

“English is widely spoken in parts of the Caribbean, Africa, and South Asia. It was estimated that there are over two billion English users all over the world,” he said.

He added while Mandarin and Arabic have equal importance and significance at the global arena, English still has strong influence and position with an estimated one billion people picking up the global language.

In many working sectors, he said employers preferred to recruit individuals who not only mastered their own native language but also have the ability to master the English language.

He opined that English language proficiency will increase an individual’s chances of getting employed by a multinational company within the country or overseas.

“Since English is spoken in many countries with thousands of educational institutions offering English language programmes, politicians should not ignore the importance of English.

“Instead of finding ways to deny the importance of the English language, politicians need to find ways of strengthening the nation’s proficiency in English,” he added.

Muzaffar said the learning of English must be executed at an early age.

“Students in schools and universities must be encouraged to master the English language. The country’s top leaders also need to show a good example to the youth and to society by using English when the need arises,” he said.