APGH 2024: Gentari aims to be go-to-industry partner in decarbonisation

KUCHING (June 9): Gentari Sdn Bhd, a leading clean energy solutions company conceived from Petronas’ commitment to achieving Net Zero Carbon Emissions (NZCE) is dedicated to addressing the growing demand for reliable, scalable, and cost-effective clean energy solutions.

Michèle Azalbert, Gentari’s Chief Hydrogen Officer, said their comprehensive portfolio includes renewable energy, hydrogen, and green mobility across the electron value chain.

Gentari’s mission is to empower businesses and customers in the Asia Pacific to enhance their sustainability and decarbonisation efforts, supporting their journey towards net zero carbon emissions through strategic partnerships and collaborations, she said.

“Hydrogen plays a pivotal role in decarbonising various sectors such as energy, transportation, and petrochemicals on a global scale.

“The increasing demand for low-carbon hydrogen derivatives underscores its growing importance in the transition to clean energy.

“Gentari is scaling up as a hydrogen producer and go-to-industry partner in enabling decarbonisation. We are actively building a robust portfolio of hydrogen projects to deliver green molecules to customers in key markets, including APAC and Europe, anchored on global partnerships to explore diverse hydrogen use cases,” Azalbert told The Borneo Post in an interview in conjunction with the Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen (APGH) Conference & Exhibition 2024.

As such, the Sarawak H2 Hub, a global-scale hydrogen production hub established through a partnership with SEDC Energy, is set to transform Sarawak’s energy landscape and propel Sarawak’s hydrogen economy.

It is designed to be the sole supplier of green hydrogen for downstream facilities in Bintulu.

“The hub will be managed by a joint venture company to be formed by Gentari and SEDC Energy, which will also be responsible for optimising all hydrogen production projects within the region.

“It adopts a unique ‘Plug & Play’ concept, utilising a modular approach to establish hydrogen production facilities. This involves integrating hydrogen production units into the hub, where common utilities and ancillary services are pre-developed.

“This standardised method streamlines the entire hub, facilitating accelerated and organised development of downstream facilities,” Azalbert explained.

Azalbert added that the hub will serve both the domestic demand, as well as establish export facilities for green hydrogen targeting key Asia Pacific markets, leveraging Sarawak’s strategic location and abundant renewable energy potential.

“The hub aligns with Sarawak’s Hydrogen Economy Roadmap and Malaysia’s Hydrogen Economy and Technology Roadmap (HETR) and the state government’s vision to expand the use of cleaner energy towards becoming a commercial hydrogen producer by 2027 and key hydrogen economy in the ASEAN region. A key milestone in SEDC Energy’s mandate to drive the new energy ecosystem in Sarawak,” she said.

Azalbert noted that the hydrogen energy industry faces significant challenges, including market demand, infrastructure development, and regulatory frameworks.

In addressing these challenges, Gentari adopts a collaborative approach.

“For instance, with the Sarawak H2 Hub, we foresee an ability to scale up quickly to meet market demand thanks to the unique ‘Plug & Play’ concept designed using a modular approach.

“To optimise infrastructure development, we entered into a strategic partnership with SEDC Energy to develop the hub in Sarawak. The state’s forward-thinking ambitions led to an early entry in the renewables space, putting it in a prime position in generating a green hydrogen economy for Malaysia.

“By working closely with the state through SEDC Energy, we collectively foster a conducive environment for hydrogen development,” she said.

The partnership between Gentari and SEDC Energy, according to Azalbert, is expected to bring significant economic value to Sarawak by attracting investments in hydrogen infrastructure, including production facilities, storage solutions, and distribution networks.

“A hydrogen project of this scale is estimated to require investments of close to RM10 billion, with a significant portion derived from foreign investments. This capital influx will stimulate local economies, create numerous job opportunities, and drive economic activity across various sectors.

“The collaboration will generate jobs and necessitate specialised training programmes, leading to a more skilled workforce. This aligns with the HETR’s expectation of generating over 200,000 job opportunities by 2050.”

The partnership will also influence supportive policies and regulatory frameworks, creating the right environment for hydrogen projects and encouraging further investments and innovation.

“Aside from meeting the objectives outlined in the HETR, hydrogen has the potential to catalyse the emergence of new industries and businesses in Malaysia.

“By providing green hydrogen feedstock for downstream facilities like ammonia and methylcyclohexane (MCH) production, Malaysia can attract new industries and investments while fostering economic diversification and further job creation.

“Additionally, hydrogen’s role in emerging sectors such as maritime transport as a fuel for ships, presents further opportunities for economic growth and environmental sustainability,” she said.

Azalbert pointed out that government policies and regulations play a crucial role in impacting the entire hydrogen value chain.

She expressed optimism about national policies such as the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) and HETR.

“The government’s pursuit to enhance the Corporate Green Power Programme and the upcoming roll-out of the Third-Party Access (TPA) model not only boosts ventures in escalating investment and development within renewable energy capacities, but also catalyses the viability of hydrogen generation by ensuring a more robust and accessible energy infrastructure.

“This supports both Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia in achieving a more interconnected energy network, potentially making hydrogen production and utilisation more cost-effective and technically feasible across the nation.”

To progress further, government policies and regulations are crucial in impacting the entire hydrogen value chain as it is necessary to develop demand alongside supply simultaneously, said Azalbert.

“On the supply side, supportive measures such as granting pioneer status to early projects and offering investment tax credits will lower the hurdles for success in the country. Additionally, grants and subsidies will encourage higher private sector participation.

“On the demand side, regulations mandating or encouraging clean hydrogen use in transportation, industrial processes, and power generation will provide the offtake required for project viability,” she added.

The Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen Conference and Exhibition 2024 will be held at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching from June 10-12.

More information on the Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen Conference and Exhibition 2024 is available at www.hydrogenapac.com.