APGH 2024: Sarawak business community gears up for green economy

KUCHING (June 9): The Sarawak Business Federation (SBF) supports the Sarawak government’s green economy initiatives by taking the lead to promote sustainability and environmental responsibility within the business community.

Its deputy president Datuk Philip Ting said Sarawak is blessed with natural advantages, particularly in the production and adoption of renewable energy such as green hydrogen, and the private sector can play a bigger role in the value chain of clean energy.

“We’ve got plenty of hydro potential and we’ve got plenty of land for potential solar generation as well as you can generate solar on rivers, in the sea and we’ve got lots of surface area in Sarawak to enable us to do that,” he told thesundaypost in a recent interview in conjunction with the Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen (APGH) Conference & Exhibition 2024.

Ting remarked that more knowledge sharing sessions can be organised to educate the public about the emergence of the green economy industry and the value chain related to green hydrogen energy that the Sarawak government is actively investing in.

He said the value chain of green hydrogen encompassed production, storage, transportation and adoption.

There are plenty of opportunities for the private sector to explore throughout the value chain of green hydrogen, he added.

“So you see, the private sector can play roles all along the value chain not just on the production side. So we must open people’s mind to say that is not just about producing it.”

As a result, Ting said SBF as an umbrella body of 21 associations is actively promoting knowledge gathering and knowledge sharing with its members about the green economy.

“We run different awards that effectively encourage people to make their organisation more environmentally sensible. We have got three awards actually together with our Sarawak Chamber of Commerce.”

For example, he said the federation recognises the achievement of individuals in incorporating sustainability into their businesses by introducing the Sarawak Entrepreneurs Award.

“This awards individuals for the commitment of the companies that they run to comply with environmental, social and governance (ESG). This is one of the scoring points for somebody to be nominated.”

Ting is a panellist at the upcoming Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen Conference and Exhibition 2024 that will be taking place at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching from June 10 to 12.