APGH 2024 to put spotlight on Sarawak’s green energy initiatives, spur investments

KUCHING (June 9): The inaugural Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen Conference and Exhibition 2024 (APGH 2024) here from tomorrow serves as a meeting ground for industry players and experts to learn more of Sarawak’s initiatives in transitioning towards green energy.

Deputy Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability Datuk Dr Hazland Abang Hipni said the event will also provide exposure for local companies on the green hydrogen industry and its opportunities, besides attracting more investors.

“It (APGH 2024) is a chance for the delegates who are mainly the players and the experts in the industry to meet with each other and do their networking.

“From there, when they know that Sarawak is offering them the facilities and infrastructure, – and the green power from our hydro, with our regulatory framework and our human resource training, which we are doing now. By then, in three to four years, we will be ready (for the hydrogen industry),” he said at a press conference after a walkabout of the exhibition area at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching.

Dr Hazland reiterated that there were opportunities in the local companies in the industry, which at the same time, would create many jobs for Sarawakians.

“It’s a very expensive industry – so what the local companies can do is to do the (hydrogen industry’s) downstream; then moving up to midstream and upstream.

“You can see that all our local companies are here. Of course, our main company is SEDC Energy, representing the state government, which is the main investor. And then they will be partnering with anybody from Japan, from Korea, from Singapore, or any parts of the world.

“There will also be a chance for employment for Sarawakians as well, and we expect to be able to employ more than 10,000 Sarawakians – because just one plant will require about 1,000 workers, ” he said.

Dr Hazland said the inaugural three-day APGH 2024 is a huge landmark event for Sarawak, adding that the state was the first to organise such an event in the region.

“There will be 96 companies involved from 50 nations, 500 conference delegates, 4,000 expected trade visitors and 100 booths will be available at the exhibition hall,” he said.

Organised by Borneo Business Connect and supported by Business Events Sarawak (BESarawak), APGH is set to feature an impressive array of exhibits, highlighting the latest advancements and innovations in the green hydrogen sector.

Exhibitor categories range from electrolyser; vehicle manufacturer; transportation; repair & maintenance; gas turbine generator; thermal engineering products; valves manufacturer; energy solution; personal protection equipment; cogeneration plant; hydrogen generator; fluid system manufacturer; decarbonisation; industrial power solutions; air & gas compressor; fuel cell application; explosion protection; research; and design, fabrication, inspection and field construction services, among others.

The participating companies are from 15 nations, including industry leaders such as PETRONAS, Sumitomo, Lotte Chemical, Samsung Engineering, POSCO, Swagelok, ENEOS, Korea National Oil Corporation, and the Regional Corridor Development Authority (Recoda).

Its sponsors include OCBC Bank (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (OCBC Malaysia); H2ornbill (SEDC Energy, Sumitomo Corporation, and ENEOS); ICE Petroleum; H2biscus (SEDC Energy, Lotte Chemical, Samsung Engineering, Korea National Oil Company), Recoda and the Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (SCORE).

“APGH 2024 aims to position Sarawak at the forefront of the green hydrogen economy, showcasing the latest advancements in green hydrogen technology, policy, and infrastructure development,” said Borneo Business Connect in a press statement.

“Green hydrogen, a clean, renewable, and versatile zero-emission fuel, has the potential to revolutionise the global energy landscape. The adoption and development of green hydrogen technology are critical for decarbonizing economies and achieving climate goals.

“APGH 2024 will serve as a vital platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration in this emerging sector.”

For more information, go to https://hydrogenapac.com/