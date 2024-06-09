Bau man almost sweeps all titles at Bidayuh ethnic pageant in Siburan

SIBURAN (June 9): It was an exciting surprise for Samson Kidau Dzrandidi Desson to have won not one, but five awards including the main title, in the inaugural ‘Dayung Sangon Dari Pogan 2024’ pageant, staged on Dewan Manggeng of Kampung Sungai Du’uh, here last night.

Hailing from Kampung Sudoh Singai in Bau District, the 26-year-old assistant manager in performing arts at the Dayak Cultural Foundation in Kuching clinched the ‘Mr Global’, ‘Mr Talent’, ‘Mr Photogenic’ and ‘Best Costume’ subsidiary awards, before being announced as the grand winner of ‘Dari Pogan’ (Brave Warrior) category of the ethnic Bidayuh pageant, organised by the Women’s Section of Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA).

“It’s a shock, actually, because this was my very first time taking part in this kind of competition.

“Nevertheless, I’m so happy, and I share this win with all my supporters tonight – my family, friends and fellow villagers.

“They kept on cheering for me, and that really uplifted my spirit and boosted my confidence,” Samson told The Borneo Post when met after the prize-presentation.

The Bau man, a Bachelor’s Degree (Hons) in Performing Arts graduate from Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI), took home prizes worth close to RM5,000.

The first runner-up was Micheal Duya Aten, a 20-year-old youth from Kampung Bugu Mawang in Tebakang, who walked away with RM2,000.

At third place was Andrew Asem, 25, a project coordinator assistant from Kampung Semeba in Kuching, who was also the pageant’s ‘Mr Popular’. Overall, he pocketed RM1,500.

In the ‘Dayung Sangon’ (Fair Maiden) category, the big winner was Joanna Eve Presley, an accounting and finance degree student at Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus.

Representing Kampung Simpok in Padawan, the 22-year-old was crowned the fairest of them all, in addition to winning the ‘Miss Popular’, ‘Miss Photogenic’ and ‘Best Costume’ subsidiary awards.

“I’m very happy, but I’m also relieved that the pageant has concluded.

“Now, I can concentrate on preparing for my final exams,” said Joanna, who brought home prizes worth close to RM5,000.

The first runner-up was Julie Christ Ivy Senele from Kampung Serayan Hilir in Lundu.

The 22-year-old Salako lass, a Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) diploma graduate, also won the ‘Miss Talent’ subsidiary title, earning her an overall RM2,500.

Placing third was Paula Issabell Sow, 18, from Kampung Mundai in Padawan, who also grabbed the ‘Miss Global’ subsidiary title. She received an overall RM1,500.

The inaugural ethnic pageant featured eight women and eight men finalists, representing the Bidayuh communities in Kuching, Padawan, Serian, Bau and Lundu.

It was one of the activities run in connection with the three-day Gawai Dayak Carnival 2024, which concluded last night.

Organised by the Ministry for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Sarawak (MEITD) in collaboration with the DBNA, the carnival also held an education fair, upskilling workshop, a food and handicrafts bazaar, ‘sukan rakyat’ (folk games) and a concert.

Minister Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn officiated at the event.

Among those present at the carnival’s finale last night were Deputy Minister of Transport Sarawak Datuk Dr Jerip Susil who is Mambong assemblyman, Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development II Datuk Francis Harden Hollis, Puncak Borneo MP Datuk Willie Mongin and Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh.